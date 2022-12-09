Letter: Public money needs to support public schools

The writer states that schools no longer teach “grammar, spelling, phonics, civics and geography.” As a retired English teacher, I taught a semester-long grammar course at the junior level. In addition, spelling is taught in context; the English department even touches on civics and geography because literature is taught in context, which includes all subjects. I cannot speak for whether the elementary schools teach all those topics, but I do know that phonics is taught.

As far as classes on “wokeism and gender issues,” they simply don’t exist. There are support groups in most high schools for students who may be struggling with gender identity, but classes? And since being “woke” is simply understanding how others feel (empathy), I have been privileged to work alongside many empathetic teachers and to teach empathetic and compassionate students. The public schools, in spite of endless challenges, are teaching young people the tools they need to be empathetic, compassionate, literate and dynamic citizens in today’s world.