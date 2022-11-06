Letter: Public servants should put public first

Public servant typically means an elected official who sets aside personal interests to serve the public interest. Scott Webster’s campaign doesn’t mention his history of lobbying on behalf of builders, including while he was an alderman. His lobbying efforts resulted in financial benefits for builders at the expense of the public. If elected to the senate, one of his top priorities is to weaken Iowa building codes. Is that a proper priority of a public servant?

Many journalists have failed to mention Webster’s lobbying without recusing himself from relevant building votes while on Bettendorf City Council, despite rules against even apparent conflicts of interest. When Webster was first elected, he was also president of the Iowa Home Builders Association and a registered lobbyist. In 2016, he was the only alderman to advocate against a measure to have developers replace top-soil on lots after construction. As the state level, he lobbied to decrease the statute of limitations for bringing a negligence suit against developers from 15 to 10 years for homeowner plaintiffs and from 15 to 8 years for commercial property owner plaintiffs. “There’s always mistakes that happen, nobody’s perfect” stated Webster in response.

We should expect candidates to declare their prior lobbying efforts to the public when they run for office and our elected officials to put public interests before special interests and their personal financial interests.

Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro

(Candidate for Iowa Senate District 47)

Bettendorf