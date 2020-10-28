Letter: Pure service

Did you know that many, many concerned citizens came to Rita Hart asking her to run for the U. S. Congress having seen her excellent work as an Iowa senator? Rita isn’t running for the career aspiration of climbing a political power ladder.

She is 64 and could simply enjoy her life as a grandmother, mother, farmer, and cantor at her church, but she accepted the invitation to serve us.

Rita told me that her favorite part of campaigning (pre-virus) was knocking on doors and meeting people in her district so she could hear their needs and stories. And, then as an Iowa senator, she worked to meet those needs.

She is intelligent. She listens. And she can be trusted!

As a personal friend of Rita’s, I know her character: Rita is honest; she is a diligent worker; her heart is pure service.

Jeanne Olsen & Paul Olsen

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0