Growing up in the Midwest, I learned early on that the cornfields I saw all around me were not the natural landscape. Born in Ohio and now residing in the Quad Cities, I have also now seen both Lake Erie and the Mississippi devastated by pollution from agricultural runoff.
Recently I have been reading about biofuels, and how the biodiesel and ethanol in the gas I use to power my car comes from corn and soy. Because we have to continue planting more and more corn and soy to supply these types of biofuels, and especially with the new push to move toward year round E15, it seems like we need to look for ways to protect our farmers while also protecting our wildlife, our water and our health. If we don’t, generations to come won’t be able to enjoy public waters and wild animal populations, and we will likely encounter many agriculture-related health issues.
Leaders should invest in conservation and pursue cleaner forms of energy, like solar panels and wind turbines.
David Wrenn
Davenport