This letter is in response to an earlier letter challenging biofuel claims. Land use change for new corn and soybean production since the Renewable Fuel Standard was passed in 2007 is happening.
In fact, 7.3 million acres of land have converted to crop production since 2007.
It is important that life cycle analysis studies take into account land use conversion when comparing biofuels with petroleum sources.
Although biofuels were originally marketed as a green energy source, the truth is they have many negative environmental impacts. The biofuel with the largest greenhouse gas reduction, cellulosic ethanol, is not yet feasible on a commercial scale.
When investing in energy for a cleaner future, we need to ensure we are using the best available technology. Our leaders should pursue cleaner energy options such as wind and solar.
Alissa Nelson
Davenport