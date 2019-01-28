I grew up in Illinois and early on became interested in environmental issues. Now going to school in the Quad Cities I have the opportunity to learn more about these issues through my school and organizations such as Mighty Earth.
One issue that hits close to home is that the increased planting of corn for ethanol and soy biodiesel has led to habitat destruction and water quality impacts, without delivering the expected reductions in carbon emissions. Being close to the Mississippi River when I’m at school and around cornfields while I’m home makes this matter important to me because these things deserve to be kept safe.
I believe that our leaders should pursue clean energy alternatives like wind and solar power.
Thank you.
Taylor Kies
Rock Island