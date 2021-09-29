Letter: Pushing people away

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions of people. Individuals are living in fear, while others live like normal. Unfortunately, life has not been "normal" for over a year and a half. Decisions have been made in hopes of returning to normality, but not everyone is in favor of such decisions.

The development of the coronavirus vaccines has stirred up many valid concerns. Individuals are skeptical about the vaccines' safety due to how quickly they were made available. One concern is that a universal vaccine mandate for all adults has never occurred in the United States. According to Jack Kelly, of Forbes Magazine, a study "shows that 44% of employees would quit if ordered to get vaccinated."

Instead of persuading people to get vaccinated, forced vaccination pushes those same people away. Another concern is that people do not want anyone dictating what should be put into their bodies. Americans view it as freedom of choice is being robbed. A third concern is that people think the risks outweigh the benefits. Many believe that even after vaccination, there will be no benefits only negative side effects affecting their health.