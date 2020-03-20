Letter: Put America first

Humans are inherently tribal in nature. Humans join tribes as a natural survival instinct. To belong to a tribe, human minds will reject cognitive dissonance and embrace the views of their tribe, even if it means believing untruths.
I have read numerous opinion articles asking people to vote for one political party or another. I think it is wrong for people to join any political party, much less cast their vote based on party. Here’s why:
When you join any tribe, you involuntarily give up your capacity for independent thought and the ability to critically analyze opposing views and ideas. This allows your tribe to feed you misinformation and propaganda that is irresistible to you, solely because of your desire to remain a member of that tribe.
In support of your political party, you are more likely to vote for people in your party who may not have your best interests at heart. If your party’s view is, "All politicians are corrupt," then you likely believe that as well and will vote for corrupt politicians. This is a classic tribal cop-out.
I intentionally maintain my independence from any political party in order to keep my independent, critical thinking intact. I am more likely to hear and believe the truth. I support politicians who I believe will be good public servants, based mainly on their truthfulness, integrity and policies.
Try it. Put America first by putting your political and tribal mindsets aside. See how your worldview changes when the truth emerges.
Rick Patterson
Moline