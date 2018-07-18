We are called the throw-away society for good reason: "Out with the old and in with the new” even when an historical monument meant to last for years and years, in this case the Rock Island County Courthouse.
This impressive, white-stoned structure was designed, contracted, and then built with local sweat and labor in 1896 to honor Civil War Soldiers, early pioneers and others. It stands solid and would take millions to replace if demolished, say architects Milani and Handle, one even adding that some estimates of the cost of fixing the building are highly inflated.
Yes, there is much to be done to preserve it. Money now set aside for busting apart this heavy, unique stone edifice could be used to secure it for some time to come as funds and plans progress. Remember, “Haste makes waste.” Rock Island (first named Stephenson) is the oldest city in the area along with the Sauk and Fox Village.
Let this star stand in the city and county of Rock Island.
Rita Coyne
Moline