Letter: Put democracy first

During the Senate impeachment trial, we Iowans are counting on Senators Ernst and Grassley to request all of the witnesses and documents at the heart of the inquiry.

President Trump demanded Ukraine investigate his political rival before he would give them military aid. This is completely wrong. It was a quid pro quo.

It is quite clear that Trump is a threat to our county's integrity and our fair elections — the very backbone of our democracy — and he is acting as though he is above the rule of law.

While I know that the senators would rather not have late nights or work weekends, or would rather work on other important issues facing our country, they must use Trump's trial as an opportunity to restore law and order to the United States and this corrupt White House.

We are counting on you, Sens. Ernst and Grassley, to hold a real trial and request all documents and witnesses that the president and White House has prevented from testifying or producing. No one is above the law.

Please put the U.S. and democracy above Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Jane Duax

Davenport

