Letter: Put down the phone

While not to minimize COVID-19, climate change and many other adverse issues facing us today, there is one very dangerous epidemic that could easily be controlled. Stop (expletive) texting and driving! Put your (expletive) phone down and keep your eyes on the road! There have been far too many accidents and fatalities in the local news lately because of a driver crossing the center line. It is no mystery why they did so. This is utterly despicable. If you are a parent, teach by example and implore this in your children as it might save their lives. If you are adult, behave like you have gray matter in your (expletive) head when you are driving!