Letter: Put politics aside

A year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccine was introduced. Experience has shown how effective vaccines are; those fully vaccinated are six times less likely to get infected, 11 times less likely to be hospitalized and they are 14 times less likely to die.

The wearing of masks and social distancing have proved effective in cutting down disease transmission, but these measures as well as vaccination have generated widespread opposition largely coming from the conservative side of the political spectrum; vaccination rates are much lower for Republicans and Covid is much more common in Republican counties.

Many more unvaccinated Republicans than Democrats indicate they do not intend to get vaccinated. Some anti-vaxxers protest that the vaccines are not safe and have not been adequately tested, yet when they get sick they are quite happy to receive a monoclonal antibody infusion, which only has an emergency use authorization and costs 100 times more.

COVID-19 is not going away; as of Dec. 7, Quad City ICUs were so full that patients were being sent elsewhere. Covid inpatient numbers have increased significantly as well. More than three quarters of a million patients have died in the U.S. from a Covid infection.