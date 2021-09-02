Letter: Put some glide in your stride

After a lonely, gray year-and-a-half of Covid, we’re still not out of the woods, but here and there, glowing bright and colorful, are signs of renewed life.
A well-trained, brightly costumed body, moving dramatically through space can communicate amazing ideas. Artful movement bypasses the intellect and goes straight to happiness. For me, seeing the glorious dancers of Ballet Quad Cities in action is always a spirit-booster and puts the dings of daily life into perspective.
For 25 years, Joedy Cook, her staff, dancers and crew have brought beauty to regional audiences. Most of the dances they present are choreographed by two of the ballet’s immensely talented women, the artistic directors Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long. Through their outreach, the company has collaborated with the Figge Art Museum, The Quad City Symphony Orchestra, St. Ambrose University, Orchestra Iowa and other major organizations.
If you think that ballet and modern dance aren’t your cup of tea, this tea will snap you to attention, engross your senses and fill you with fanciful and uplifting thoughts and feelings.
If you missed last week’s performance at the Outing Club in Davenport — their first concert of the season — there’s another opportunity to see the Quad Cities’ own professional ballet company on Sept. 12 and on six other occasions this season.
Regardless of your age, The elegant BQC dancers and sophisticated choreography will add to your enjoyment of life and put some glide in your stride.
Leslie Bell
Davenport