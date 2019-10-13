A common complaint that I keep hearing is that Democrats in Congress are not working on legislation that would benefit citizens because they are only focused on impeachment of President Trump.
There is actually a great deal of legislation that has been passed out of the House, but the Senate refuses to take action on many of these fronts.
There is clearly not enough of the people’s work being done in Washington, but that is due to political gridlock, not investigations.
Our country should just be thankful that the president is moving forward with his important work, like all "stable geniuses." You know, work like continuing to destroy people’s faith in the Justice Department, abandoning allies in Syria to help another dictator and creating an economy that, for the first time in our history, is ensuring that billionaires are paying a lower effective tax rate than minimum wage earners.
The shame is on the president and his enablers, not the Democrats in Congress.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline