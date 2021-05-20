Letter: Put up or be quiet

This is in response to the May 16 column by Richard Pearson, director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, that the FOID card for the ownership of firearms is unconstitutional as it creates a burden to our rights to own a firearm. I have my FOID card and own a firearm as I am a responsible gun owner.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution clearly states that a "well regulated" ... right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed. The Bill of Rights has been in our constitution since 1791. The Second Amendment does not just say to keep and bear arms, it mandates that that right shall be "well regulated."

It is time to put up or be quiet. Article 5 of the Constitution provides for the amending of the Constitution, so do so. That requires a two-third vote to propose an amendment and three-quarter vote to amend. So, to put an end to all the "right to bear arms" with no "well regulated" banter, I say put up or be quiet.

Put up the 27th Amendment to the Constitution to simply read: The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution is hereby abolished.

Now, follow Article 5 or be quiet and well regulated, not just regulated.

Richard C. Nesseler

Milan

