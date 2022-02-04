Letter: Putin's plans in Ukraine

In 2016, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump "Putin's puppet." How true that was.

James Comey, FBI director, had just been removed by Trump for telling the truth about Russia meddling in the election. At this time, Trump had Russian diplomats in the White House as guests. When Trump told them what he had done, they were all smiles. One of those diplomats, Sergei Lavrov was just a week ago negotiating with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at defusing tensions in Ukraine.

Putin is trying to remove Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky so Putin can replace him with a Pro-Russia president; a puppet so Putin can pull the strings.

If Putin is allowed to invade and take over Ukraine like he did with Crimea, he will keep going. He needs to be stopped.

Fox News, the channel of Tucker Carlson and Trump propaganda, sounds pro-Russian. They don't care what happens to Ukraine. How would you feel if our borders were surrounded by the Russian army? Ukraine is a country not much bigger than Texas. Most reading this letter have no idea where Ukraine and Crimea are located.

Pray for everyone involved in the conflict. Consider II Chronicles 16.9: For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.

Oscar Perez

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0