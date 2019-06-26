This is a loud shout of hooray to the Putnam Museum staff, its directors and its donors for the wonderful community service they provided in sponsoring the powerful exhibit on race, which ended Sunday.
It was an overwhelming "college course" on this arbitrarily administered social construct that has no basis in science. The marvelous research and analysis even included a local perspective, including data on home ownership by different peoples of color in Quad City communities. The display was a unique museum experience. (Also worth seeing at the Putnam are the often bemusing portraits of our neighbors.)
This is all a reminder of the need to work hard to support our enriching local institutions. Thank you, Putnam.
Gene Conrad
Davenport