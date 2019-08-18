There is a process called cost/benefit analysis that can be applied to the current clamor for more gun laws. The cost to us in owning guns is the occurrence of mass shootings, which recently claimed 31 lives. The benefits of owning guns are seen in studies that show Americans use guns for personal protection as many as two million times each year. Even at one million, that is 2,740 people protected each day.
Additional gun restrictions would likely reduce the number of people protected, and it is questionable whether more gun laws would be any more effective at reducing criminal shootings than the thousands of laws already on the books.
Does it make sense to jeopardize the protection of 2,740 lives in an unpromising attempt to save 31?
John Dixell
Rock Island