Letter: Putting the people first

As a long-time resident of Bettendorf I urge you to vote for incumbent Lisa Brown for City Council. I have known Lisa for 40 years. She is outgoing, intellectual and forward thinking. She has always put the citizens of Bettendorf as her top priority from the time she was on the Bettendorf Park Board until now.
Probably her most desirable characteristic is that she comes to the meetings having done her homework on issues to be discussed. Isn’t that what everyone wants, an open-minded and well-informed councilwoman?
Bob Andersen
Bettendorf