On June 27, just one day before I was thanked for my good work and told my position as senior vice president at the Quad-Cities Chamber was being eliminated due to an “organization restructuring plan,” I met with seven United Way of the Quad-Cities representatives and Accelerated Leadership Program participants. These impressive young professionals wanted to learn more about Q2030 so they could share relevant stories and facts with their prospective donors about United Way’s role in creating a cool, creative, connected and prosperous region.
There is something mighty special about Q2030 — and while important, it’s not the long-view strategies listed within the framework of cool places, creative people, connected region or prosperous economy. Rather, it’s the collective commitment and united mindset that the Quad-Cities will never be good enough for any of us until it's good enough for all of us.
Quad-Citizens, you are doing amazing things. You deserve the region that more than 5,000 of you talked about at the Quad-Cities Big Table in April. Don’t wait for permission, move your ideas from the table and make powerful things happen throughout organizations and neighborhoods.
I believe that dreaming big, starting small and aiming high is a rewarding approach to life.
If there's one piece of wisdom that I learned from working with the extraordinary people of Q2030, it is that the success of our region rests on our ability to put personal egos aside and have the guts to stand up and join in when we see others doing something great.
Rene Gellerman
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Gellerman is a former senior vice president at Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.