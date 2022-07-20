Letter: QC customer service is 'amazing'

I am from Springfield, Ill. and recently spent time in your community while attending the John Deere Classic. In Springfield, I am a founding member of the Central IL Customer Service Association. Our mission is to make Springfield, Ill. the friendliest city by promoting exceptional customer service at all of our businesses within the community. I must say, during my time in the Moline area, the establishments I visited achieved this goal. Everywhere I went exceeded my expectations. I will mentions a few. River House, Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Bass Street Chop House, Stoney Creek Inn and more. Your community is doing an amazing job delivery exceptional customer service. Bravo.