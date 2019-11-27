Letter: QC supports sports teams

Sports are a great way for family, friends and fans to have fun. Sports can bring people together, from the crowd to the bench. The Quad Cities have such an amazing crowd at all of the sporting events. One of the best events that happens is when the men's and women's basketball teams play in the Iowa versus Illinois shoot out. Which is always exciting because it brings people from both Iowa and Illinois to compete, and have fun.
All the schools’ sports in the Quad Cities have great competitive teams. The players are working hard day and night to improve their sport. A few of the players in the Quad Cities are even going to amazing, and fantastic, colleges to continue playing.
The Quad Cities has amazing athletics, and it’s great that the community supports all of it.
Corey Whitlock
Davenport