The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was a weekend like no other. Together, with our friends on two wheels rolling into town with RAGBRAI, our community welcomed over 50,000 runners, walkers, spectators and riders into Davenport, Iowa, on Saturday, July 29. Wow. Talk about community! It felt awesome!

On behalf of Cornbelt Running Club, The Quad-City Times and the Bix 7 Committee, thank you for making this year's race weekend an incredible homecoming celebration, showing our friends and family from 46 states and 10 countries what Midwest hospitality looks like.

Our special thanks goes out to the city of Davenport for making it logistically possible, to Genesis Health System for their medical support, to our dedicated sponsors for their patronage, to our 4,000-plus hard-working volunteers and to 10,952 participants for choosing our race to run with the best.

Thank you, Quad Cities. It’s an honor and privilege to put on this 7-mile race through the streets of downtown Davenport. And we look forward to doing it again next year, July 27, 2024. With much gratitude and appreciation.

Michelle R. Juehring

Race Director

Quad-City Times Bix 7