Letter: QC Youth Symphony is outstanding

The QC Youth Symphony nailed it on Sunday when I was privileged to hear their outstanding performance. It was a rare to hear the composer, Michael Kropf, speak about his 2022 composition, “Moses in Nederland” prior to the performance. He shared that it was based on melodies his Jewish grandfather wrote while living in the Netherlands during World War II. Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia’s wife, Sabrina Tabby, was the featured soloist for this piece.

My best wishes to such a fine group of young musicians as they prepare for an international tour.

Janet Corcoran

Davenport

