Letter: Quad-Cities has dangerous drivers

I have lived in the Quad-Cities for nearly 10 years. In that time I have witnessed two deaths by vehicle accidents. The scenes of carnage play in my mind every time I think about getting my license. I am almost 30 and don’t drive because of my fear of other drivers. Every day when I’m on the way to work, I see people texting and driving. I see others running stoplights, or worse, nearly hitting someone because they don’t pay attention. The worst is the drivers who needlessly drive reckless.