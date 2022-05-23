 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Quad-Cities has dangerous drivers

I have lived in the Quad-Cities for nearly 10 years. In that time I have witnessed two deaths by vehicle accidents. The scenes of carnage play in my mind every time I think about getting my license. I am almost 30 and don’t drive because of my fear of other drivers. Every day when I’m on the way to work, I see people texting and driving. I see others running stoplights, or worse, nearly hitting someone because they don’t pay attention. The worst is the drivers who needlessly drive reckless.

Can we agree as a community to do better? If you’re always driving like a maniac because you’re running late, leave earlier. Please, be respectful. Not only are you risking your life by driving without caution, you’re also putting children at risk.

For the love of God, pay attention to the road, stay off your phones, and stop being a threatening driver.

K.W. Hether

Davenport

