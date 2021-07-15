 Skip to main content
Letter: Quad-Cities needs a riverfront attraction
This is a call to action for the Quad-Cities.

I recently visited two riverfront attractions, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa, and the Candlelight Inn Restaurant in Clinton, Iowa. I couldn’t stop thinking, what do we have in the Quad-Cities, that even comes close to these two wonderful attractions? They are both very well done, and attract visitors from miles around.

Unfortunately, the answer to my question is, nothing!

We have two opportunities, right now, that can put us, “on the map,” to attract visitors to our riverfront, like never before.

The first is turning the old I-74 bridge into a Veterans Memorial Pier. The money is already there! Go to vetspier.org for pictures and information. It would be the only place from St. Paul to New Orleans, where you could have lunch sitting on a picnic table, under a canopy, in the middle of the Mississippi River. And where else could you view a lighted waterfall at the end of the bridge, with different colors and pictures on it. We must not pass up this one time opportunity!

The second, is putting a restaurant/meeting facility at the end of the sky bridge in Davenport. It would be an absolute “goldmine,” and a year-round attraction!

I understand there are riverfront development plans for both the Davenport and Moline. I’m not suggesting we scrap those plans; I’m simply suggesting we include these two attractions in those plans.

Come on Quad-Cities, we need to get with the program!

We hear all the time about how important the Mississippi River is to our tourism, but we haven’t generated a single riverfront attraction in years.

Bill Churchill

Davenport

