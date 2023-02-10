I was both distressed and heartbroken, but not shocked, to read about a foiled plot to wage a violent attack upon our local LGBTQ+ community (Davenport man charged in ‘mass murder’ plan). My heart goes out to my LGBTQ+ neighbors. I stand with you.

I praise the Davenport Police Department for its decisive actions in preventing this attack. Considering the number of lethal acts of hatred in other communities, we have much to be thankful for.

I have cautioned that the Quad-Cities is not immune to such hate-driven violence. For our, and every American, community, it is not a matter of “IF” but “WHEN” we may find ourselves at the center of such a nightmare of bloodshed. This time we were fortunate to have forewarning and a diligent police department. Next time, and there always can be a “next time,” we may not be so lucky.

If we learn anything from this, it should be that we can no longer ignore that state governors and legislatures across the nation, including in Iowa, are empowering those who hold such vile prejudices, spurring them on to unspeakable actions, by proposing bills and passing laws that target various identity groups like the LGBTQ+ community, claiming that these groups pose a threat to society. That is nothing less than state-sponsored incitement to hatred. Caring citizens cannot allow it to continue. It is up to us to choose to stand by our vulnerable targeted neighbors or feed the fires of hate, setting the stage for an explosion of deadly violence.

Rabbi Henry Jay Karp

Davenport