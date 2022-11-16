Letter: Quad-City buildings need art

Prefab buildings around the Quad Cities unnerve me, look so temporary, transitory. Where is the art in buildings our youth need in daily view, to help them appreciate beauty? Schools, apartment buildings, strip malls, chain groceries present bright artificial prefabricated fronts, so familiar to them. Yet, we sorely need a modicum of beauty in our structures. Sadly, we erect synthetic composites in prefab and concrete. How about some quarried stone instead of artificial corner stones? Lasts longer and presents a solid, timeless, bold monumental aesthetic.

Aesthetics, the appreciation of art, beauty, and what is grand in the human enterprise, should be a required feature of each building construction permit approved. Sweden mandates one percent of many buildings, inside and out, be devoted to art, a law we might draw inspiration from, and fashion into our own American idiom, to come up with something better for us.

Form follows function: Art is secondary to the practical purpose of a building is the proviso that rules QCA buildings. Which is, I think, basically correct, the purpose of a building is #1, but art should be a required enhancement. We should do more to go beyond mere concrete and factory prefab. To do so would redound to our image well and help the QCA shine with its architecture.

With art in architecture part of their daily surroundings, our youth will develop a greater appreciation of the aesthetic, thus influencing them in subtle ways to lead higher quality lives.

Gary Heath

Davenport