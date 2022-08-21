Letter: Quad-City native, a governor candidate has turned far right

I read with dismay the results of the recent NSP poll regarding whether readers would vote for Kari Lake in Arizona if they could. I would like to think that the majority who said yes were remembering the sweet polite young teenager they knew 30 some years ago and not the right wing extremist she has become in recent years. But, I'm not holding my breath.

Now (Friday) as I voted in this week's NSP poll, fully 70% thought the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago was a witch hunt. Really? Are you paying attention?

The office of president belongs to the American people. They alone determine who will hold it for the next 4 year term. Those who hold the office are merely placeholders. Any and all documents pertaining to the office belong to the USA. Only personal items belong to the placeholder.

The don of Mar-A-Lago stole 27 boxes of classified documents and failed to return 12 of them. Since he ignores subpoenas, the DOJ had little choice but to conduct a legal search.

If Mr. Trump dislikes being thought of as a criminal, perhaps he should stop breaking the law. All of the card carrying members of the MAGA cult might do well to read the constitution, and this time read it all--not just the parts you like.

I am baffled by the blind allegiance to a man who flagrantly breaks the law and suborns his minions to overthrow the government. The hypocrisy is astounding.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport