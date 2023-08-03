The 49th Bix 7 came and went, and so did another year of changing strategies to allow the race to grow.

In years past, the Bix 7 brought in over 20,000 runners, and every year, numbers continue to decrease. As a Davenport native that has run the race 17 consecutive years, I have watched this race slowly decrease in runners and spectators, and I have watched marketing and community events disintegrate.

I have had friends with much experience reach out offering to take over marketing and race planning, however, the committee continues to decline. As someone that is very active on social media and pays attention to local affairs, I did not see any marketing taking place for the race or surrounding events until the day before the race.

This has been a community event for almost 50 years. In years past, I would have friends travel into the Q-C to run/watch and enjoy downtown festivities such as the Bix Fest. We would plan our weekend around all the Bix events, and this would be a weekend we would look forward to all summer.

Now, with the race itself costing over $50, the post-race party and Expo slowly getting fewer volunteers/vendors, no effort being put into marketing, etc., the Bix continues to go downhill. My advice is to finally put in an investment for marketing, decrease the cost of the race, and partner with more local businesses to grow the event. The Bix deserves more effort.

Ann Froeschle

Davenport