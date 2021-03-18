 Skip to main content
Letter: Qualifications
Letter: Qualifications

A Moline mayoral candidate's campaign flyer came in today's mail. I noticed among qualifications presented: Music teacher and school board president.

My first thought? Of all the possible business models I'd like to see Moline's government emulate, academia in general and our school system in particular come in dead-last.

My opinion of Moline's school system? It's an unresponsive, part-time organization run by out-of-touch bureaucrats, with an unslakable thirst for tax dollars and an inexhaustible supply of excuses for poor performance.

If you think my assessment is harsh, go to www.molineschools.org the district's website. Find and click on "School report cards". In 2019, only 26% Moline's students meet/exceeded standards in English (ELA) and a mere 20% meet/exceed in math. I find that abysmal. I want no part of that infecting city hall.

Through the entire pandemic, Moline's employees, police/fire, sanitation, water/sewer and public works adapted and did their jobs. Moline's schools held Zoom meetings.

To Moline's schools, a six-inch snow means a day off. To plow drivers and mechanics, it means double shifts.

This candidate might be a fine person to have as a neighbor, but mayor? I've already got one.

Mayor Stephanie Acri and the current council deserve accolades for their leadership through major infrastructure improvements, a pandemic, and a derecho, all without raising taxes.

And most importantly, during Mayor Acri's term, the city has avoided making stupid deals with sketchy developers.

Maybe that's because the stupid deal-makers quit.

Let's give Mayor Acri another term. She's earned it.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

