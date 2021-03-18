Letter: Qualifications

A Moline mayoral candidate's campaign flyer came in today's mail. I noticed among qualifications presented: Music teacher and school board president.

My first thought? Of all the possible business models I'd like to see Moline's government emulate, academia in general and our school system in particular come in dead-last.

My opinion of Moline's school system? It's an unresponsive, part-time organization run by out-of-touch bureaucrats, with an unslakable thirst for tax dollars and an inexhaustible supply of excuses for poor performance.

If you think my assessment is harsh, go to www.molineschools.org the district's website. Find and click on "School report cards". In 2019, only 26% Moline's students meet/exceeded standards in English (ELA) and a mere 20% meet/exceed in math. I find that abysmal. I want no part of that infecting city hall.

Through the entire pandemic, Moline's employees, police/fire, sanitation, water/sewer and public works adapted and did their jobs. Moline's schools held Zoom meetings.

To Moline's schools, a six-inch snow means a day off. To plow drivers and mechanics, it means double shifts.

This candidate might be a fine person to have as a neighbor, but mayor? I've already got one.