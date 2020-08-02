Letter: Quality service

We would like to give thanks to our city clean up crews, and Mayor Stephanie Acri for getting our storm damaged trees cleaned up in Moline.

My wife and I have experienced several damaged tree cleanups over the past two years.

Last year our tree blocked 16th Avenue and was sawed and hauled away after a late night storm.

About a week ago, some more trees were blown down and blocked our front entrance completely. No access for the newspaper and mail carriers.

I first called to the police department the night of the storm,

The second call was on Sunday, and the third call was to City Hall to find the forester.

To my surprise, the mayor answered the call and took our concerns down.

Also, she called back to see if our tree problem was taken care of, and it was.

I told her after I moved the mail box to an open area, the city tree removal truck pulled up and sawed the trees up and hauled them away.

The young man, Cory, cleaned the whole front yard, and my wife and I praised him for a great job.