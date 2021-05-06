Letter: Questioning Parker

A front page headline from April 29: "Police shooting found to be justified."

After reviewing all body camera footage, footage from the gas station and a social media video posting that shows DeShawn Tatum in front of a police car waving what appeared to be a gun and making threats against police, Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal concluded the shooting was justified.

The contents of Tatum's backpack included rounds of ammunition for two 9 millimeter weapons, plus six sealed bags of suspected marijuana and various unidentified pills.

The question is, were police justified in what transpired before Tatum was shot by police officers at the Chicken Shack?

Prior to Tatum's death, police confronted him on 12th Street and 31st Avenue, where he waved the gun and made the above-mentioned threats, causing a foot pursuit to occur.

Rock Island 5th Ward Alderman Dylan Parker is calling for an evaluation of the effectiveness of foot pursuits. He is quoted as saying, "Are foot pursuits necessary?" "How often do they result in injury or death for officers or members of the public?"