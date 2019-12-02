Letter: Questions about cruise ships

After reading the recent article concerning the Viking Cruise Ship coming to Davenport I am left with a number of questions. There is mention of a lease that Viking is to pay. There is mention of Viking paying a fee of $1 a passenger. Is the $1 fee, the lease? Also, it is said there is a federal law saying ships using U.S. waterways must be built in the United States, also must use U.S. sailors. Was this Viking Ship built here, does it have U.S. crews on it? As Paul Harvey would say, "and now for the rest of the story!"