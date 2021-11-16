 Skip to main content
Letter: Questions about new Juvenile Detention Center
editor's pick topical

The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center in Davenport has proposed a new diversion program to address the dramatic increase in auto thefts among juveniles. The proposed Auto Theft Accountability program would put first-time offenders face-to-face with their victim to create a plan that holds them accountable for the harm they caused. 

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

I write in support of a new Juvenile Detention Center for Scott County. Our current facility is outdated and needs more space. But I do have questions.

1. Why so large? The Scott County Board of Supervisors wants to build the largest juvenile jail in Iowa. Is this really necessary? Are Davenport kids more criminal than other Iowa kids?

2. Why is COVID money involved in the funding? I thought COVID money was for families and businesses hurt by the pandemic. How does a jail fit that definition? And even if it could be justified, why such a large proportion of the funds?

3. Why not use COVID money on ways to reduce youth crime? Study after study indicates that incarceration in any form increases recidivism. Let’s keep our children out of jail in the first place. I applaud the new Youth Assessment Program, meant to support families and youth before a crisis. Logic would dictate expanding the assessment program and supporting the many programs already in place.

While a new detention center is needed, what’s needed more are ongoing, neighborhood-based programs with mentors for kids, stable housing for families, affordable child care for working parents. Use COVID money for COVID purposes.

I suspect that our youth crime rate will go down further when these needs are prioritized.

Gale Francione

Davenport

