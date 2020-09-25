 Skip to main content
Letter: Questions about the count
I have seen it reported on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, etc., comparing the COVID-19 deaths in the United States to Canada, Germany, etc. Is this a fair or equal comparison? How are these countries reporting covid deaths?

In the U.S., it has been stated by various senior state public health officials that at the time of death if a person tests positive for COVID-19 it is recorded as a covid death, regardless of the actual death. So if a person on the west side of Davenport is shot and killed but tests positive for COVID-19 it is recorded as a covid death. If a person on the east side of Davenport, the same day, is shot and killed but tests negative for COVID-19, that death is a homicide and is investigated as a murder.

If a person with pancreatic cancer decides to stop treatment for quality of life over quantity and dies, and then tests positive for covid, this is a COVID-19 death.

If another person dies from pancreatic cancer but tests negative for COVID-19, this person is reported as a death due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

How are we to know the ways foreign governments report their COVID-19 deaths? Are they reporting the same way our states are? Maybe they don't report deaths of people with other health issues if they test positive for covid.

Gene Gehl

Davenport

