Joe Biden has announced he will run again in 2024. Whether one likes Joe or not if one votes for him one should consider several points about his age. He will be 82 in 2024 and 86 in 2028 which would make him the oldest president ever.

1.) How many men do you know between 82 to 86 that are as mentally sharp as they were 25 to 30 years earlier?

2.) How many men do you know that have gone through the ages of 82 to 86 without moderate to severe health problems?

3.) How many men do you know 82 to 86-years-old that are physical and mentally capable of handling maybe the biggest job in the world?

If you can't give Joe a pass on these three questions, are you satisfied to turn the presidency of the U.S. over to Kamala Harris?

Tom Wilcox

Moline