Letter: Questions for Biden

1) Recently there was a fundraising event in Chicago that President Biden attended. The price was $365,000 per plate. This would tell a person which candidate is supported by ultra rich people

2) Indo-Pacific Pact. President Biden is going to hold a meeting to discuss trade relations with multiple nations that border the Pacific Ocean. Topics will include supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, and anticorruption. For some reason not readily apparent Taiwan was not included. One wonders why?