Letter: Questions for lawmakers who approved 'school choice' bill

I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill:

1. How will you support our public schools? As the school choice law is written, vouchers will harm public schools.

About 33,000 Iowa students go to private schools now; the governor says that number will increase by 5,000 students. Meanwhile, approximately 500,000 Iowa students will remain in underfunded public schools.

Hence, the governor's plan pays for only 1% of Iowa students to attend private schools, but the costs balloon to roughly $340 million a year when phased in – or 9% of the basic state aid going to public schools now.

Therefore 90% of our schools will have less money to meet state standards —aka the 3R’s (Reading, 'riting, 'rithmetic.) More consequential is that public schools provide much more than the 3R's. School lunches, mental health services, drivers' education, and Talented and Gifted programs are four examples.

2. How will you hold private schools accountable to taxpayers or to the State School Board? They don’t have to teach anything. On the other hand, they can teach anything, like the earth is 4,000 years old or that any child who is too dark, too slow, too mouthy, too quiet is not worth educating.

3. How will you support rural communities? Will more rural schools close, negatively impacting their communities?

We pay taxes, trusting that our leaders will use them for the common good. Surely the common good includes robust support of all schools and the communities they serve.

Dianne Prichard

DeWitt