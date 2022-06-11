Letter: Questions in the gun debate

1. What is an “assault weapon?” If I were to go after someone with a carving knife from my kitchen, wouldn't that be an “assault weapon?” Why should the knife-maker be held liable for my possible misuse?

2. If an 18-year-old can't be trusted to buy or own a legal weapon, how can he or she be trusted to vote? Isn't voting our most important civic responsibility?

3. According to President Biden, “No amendment is absolute.” Does that also include the 13th (eliminating slavery), the 19th (granting the vote to women), or the 22nd (limiting the number of his terms)? He's certainly not the first president to find the Constitution inconvenient, but then, that's exactly why we have it.

Steve Robinson

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0