Letter: Questions on baptisms

"Some baptisms are deemed invalid," said a headline from an article appearing a month or so ago in The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus.

The assertion is made that — because of a change in "form"/words — some baptisms are deemed invalid. Quoting Monsignor Antonio Miralles (sacramental theologian), "The church cannot change what Christ himself has instituted."

What do we think happened when the words of The Holy Sacrifice of Mass (particularly at Consecration — though much else has also been altered) were changed? Invalidation?

Good question, huh!?

Pauline Swanson

Geneseo

