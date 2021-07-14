Letter: Questions on development

The answer to these two questions is simple. The developer expects to make a profit — an enormous profit so big that he is willing to face the wrath of the existing neighborhood and the tremendous challenges of the engineering, construction, and logistical problems that will arise, all at the expense of our long-established neighborhood of Mississippi Heights! Profiting at our expense is morally wrong.

Mr. Dolan would not answer many of the questions regarding infrastructure. Essentially, he said, Not my responsibility but the responsibility of the city of Bettendorf. That may be true but it does indicate an attitude of not caring about details and only caring about the end result. When asked about wildlife, Mr. Dolan shrugged and replied, They'll move on, or words to that effect. When asked by residents of The Manor what would happen to the stream behind their building he replied that silt fences and other erosion safeguards would be installed but failed to clearly state that these safeguards are only in place during construction. He did not address the long term consequences. These are just a few of the details he ignores.