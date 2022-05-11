Letter: Questions on policing

As calls to defund the police increased over the last two years, I asked myself if removing police presence from our communities brought security for Black Americans?

Many young people have bought into the ideology that police are the bad guys. But according to recent reports detailing Black murder rates, we should analyze if racist cops are really the issue.

We should certainly expect a spike in violence after deaths of George Floyd or Michael Brown or Freddie Gray. But when confronted with the numbers of rising Black American murder rates, proponents of defunding the police remain silent.

In 2019, at least 7,484 Black Americans were murdered. One year later the murders were 9,941. FBI data shows that 7,043 white Americans were murdered in 2020. That means that 2,898 more Black Americans were killed compared to white Americans.

Some claim that Black Lives Matter and the defund the police movement helped to contribute to the crime spike in 2020. Others believe the pandemic and lockdowns were the reasons for the spike in crime.

Rafael Mangual, Manhattan Institute senior fellow, delivered testimony to a Senate committee last year noting that studies have found that more policing leads to less crime, according to Fox News.

Do fewer police officers in cities really make things safer for Black Americans? The numbers we are seeing are not very reassuring.

Mike Steffen

Moline

