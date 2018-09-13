Where is the detail? Why didn't the two Moline police captains take the chief's keys and do the driving, or were they intoxicated, too?
As cops, they know better. If any of them was carrying guns during this incident?
Bottom line, the speed Moline's police chief was ticketed for is an automatic license suspension. While the captains may not be legally able to be charged, it should reflect on their job record and department action taken against them.
There have been way too many questions and not enough information. Scott County and Moline needs to go above and beyond normal steps to ensure no sweetheart deal given.
William McDonnell
Davenport