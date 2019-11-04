Will private health insurance companies really be abolished?
What will happen to the millions of people who currently have Medicare Advantage plans?
What will happen to all the investors holding private health insurance company stock if private health insurance companies are abolished?
What will be the effect on the economy of the thousands of employees of private health insurance companies no longer paying taxes, collecting public assistance and forfeiting on loans?
What about hospitals closing or eliminating services because the Medicare payments do not cover their costs?
What are the details of the Medicare-for-all plan?
What will be the cost of Medicare-for-all, and how will the costs be paid?
Richard Lausen
Davenport