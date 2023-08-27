As a proud graduate of EICC, Muscatine Community College ‘64, I’m more than a little distressed by recent actions of the board of trustees.

Perhaps dismissing the recent chancellor along with the boondoggle of downtown campus locations AND the questionable actions for the search a chancellor should be viewed as reason for dismissal of the board as a solution to the current situation. A major decision was “unanimously” approved even though three board members were not present? Really?