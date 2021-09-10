Letter: Questions

Here are some questions I'd like answered:
1) The Keystone XL pipeline would help to lower the cost of energy but was cancelled. Why?
2) The Russia to Germany pipeline, which would cause Germany and other countries in Europe to be dependent of Russia for their energy, was given a pass by the administration. Why?
3) Legislators in Washington are spending money we don’t have and increasing the federal deficit to a level that cannot be repaid. Why?
4) The U.S. military left Afghanistan in such a hurry, billions of dollars of equipment was left for the Taliban. Why?
5) Thousands of illegal migrants each day are allowed to enter the U.S. and some to be transported, without masks, to various states without being tested for infectious diseases. Why?
6) On Jan. 6, a Capitol Police officer shot and killed a protester. The agency has not identified the officer. Why?
7) All information about the protestor killed on Jan. 6 is not being released. Why? The information withheld includes the autopsy report and the investigation of the incident. Why?
8) Do corporations pay taxes or do they simply collect them for governments? Many think corporations just consider taxes as an expense to pass along to the buyer.
9) The president of the United States is one of the most powerful offices in the world. Currently, Joe Biden occupies that seat. From what one sees and hears he has decreased mental capabilities.
10) Could putting him in positions that are above his pay grade be considered elder abuse?
Richard L. (Bud) Phillis
Rock Island