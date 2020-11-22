Letter: Questions

There are a lot of questions about the election. The Constitution of the United States of America has the answers to some questions.

Amendment 15:

The right of citizens to vote in the United States shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of race, color or condition of previous servitude.

Amendment 19:

The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State on account of sex.

Amendment 26:

Section 1: The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States of by any State on account of age.

Section 2: the Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.

Please note that citizenship is a requirement to vote.

Citizen as defined by Webster’s dictionary:

Member of a state, nation, especially one with a republican form of government who owes allegiance to it by birth or naturalization is entitled to full civil rights.