Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven vehicles, a mundane, but necessary, infrastructure question seems unaddressed. What is the projected increase in demand for the copper wire that building all the additional electric generators, motors, transmission/distribution lines, and charging stations that such a world-wide transportation system would actually require?

Is there enough copper ore left in the world to meet that demand? If so, how would the environmental impact of that increased mining be mitigated, especially if done in countries with lower standards than ours?

This still leaves the fundamental question of where all that environmentally-friendly additional electrical power is going to come from in the first place.

Steve Robinson

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0