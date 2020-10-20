Letter: Questions

The Quad-City Times' endorsement of Rep. Cheri Bustos states, "We are disappointed that, when we spoke with her, Bustos was somewhat evasive when confronted with certain issues." Bustos, you say, talked of support for an "ambitious" climate change plan but "we got little idea, despite our probing, what that might mean."

Surprisingly, despite concerns about her ambiguity on multiple issues important enough to present and probe, Bustos still earned your endorsement.

The endorsement also states "...she continues to maintain a moderate, common-sense approach in a party that is facing pressure to take more radical steps." But, if she is unable or unwilling to articulate her plans and positions on "certain topics", how do you know that? Is it possible she isn't elaborating because she won't be maintaining a moderate, common-sense approach in a party you note has pressures to be more radical? The Democrats, after all, are the party proposing the radical Green New Deal. Is that the "ambitious" plan she referenced, or is it different? If it's different, what is it?

Or, perhaps her evasiveness prevents loss of favor and/or support from politicians, voters and special interest groups on the radical left.